Minister announces Rs 10L grant for Shiv Batalvi auditorium

Pproceedings inaugurated by Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak
article_Author
Tribune News Service
batala, Updated At : 04:42 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak plants a sapling in the vicinity of the Shiv Batalvi auditorium.
The month-long 89th birth anniversary celebrations of Punjabi litterateur Shiv Kumar Batalvi kicked off in style during a state-level function at the Sabhyacharak Kendra here yesterday.

The proceedings were inaugurated by cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak. He announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the renovation of the Shiv Batalvi auditorium. Prominent among those who were in attendance were Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh, Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Suhail Qasim Mir, ADC (General) Harjinder Singh Bedi and president of the Shiv Kumar Batalvi Arts and Cultural Society Dr Ravinder Singh.

“Batalvi was the pride of not only Batala but the entire state. He became a force to reckon with by the dint of his endless artistic prowess,” said minister Kataruchak.

Poetry, declamation and singing competitions were held. In Sufi singing category Rajinder Singh (Class X) of Government High School, Gillanwali, got the first position while Surinder Singh of Class 12 of Government Senior Secondary School, Jaitosarja, attained the second place. Bhaman, a student of Class XI at Government Senior Secondary School, Rangar Nangal, was placed third.

In the poetry recitation competition, Jasmeet Kaur, a student of Class 10 at PS Government Senior Secondary School, Dhupsari, stood first. Simranjit Kaur, a Class 12 student of the School of Eminence, Batala came second while Gurneet Kaur, a Class 9 student, of RD Khosla Senior Secondary School, Batala, was placed third.

