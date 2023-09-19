Minister distributes cheques worth Rs 12.5L among flood-hit

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 18

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh distributed cheques worth Rs 12.50 lakh among the 124 flood affected families of Muchhal village here on Monday.

Addressing villagers, he said the state government led by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann was giving compensation to flood victims in this difficult time. He informed that 124 families were given compensation worth Rs 12,56,020. He said those who lost their registered livestock during the flood were also being compensated.

The minister said the government would soon provide compensation to farmers by conducting a special survey on the loss of crops.

The minister said the process of distribution of compensation was being monitored and strict instructions were issued to the officials to speed up this work. He said in case any person who suffered a loss, but did not receive compensation should bring this lapse to the notice of the authorities concerned.

Among others, officials of the Market Committee and the district administration accompanied him during the cheque-distribution programme.

