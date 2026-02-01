DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Minister ETO joins ‘Clean Water, Clean Mind’ drive in Amritsar

Minister ETO joins ‘Clean Water, Clean Mind’ drive in Amritsar

Project Amrit

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:07 AM Feb 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO and others during the ‘Clean Water, Clean Mind’ drive in Amritsar on Sunday.
Advertisement

Volunteers of Sant Nirankari Mission here on Sunday launched the fourth phase of ‘Clean Water, Clean Mind’ campaign under Project Amrit, rendering cleaning ‘sewa’ for four hours, starting 8 am. Volunteers said, as per the directions of Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, the head of the mission, the campaign was conducted on a large scale across India. Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO was among the participants of the campaign.

Advertisement

Sant Nirankari Mandal secretary Joginder Sukhija said the campaign was organised simultaneously at more than 1,500 locations across the country. Due to its wide scale, the initiative was set to become historic, effectively spreading the message of water conservation and cleanliness to every section of society, he added.

Advertisement

In the holy city, cleaning activities were carried out along the surrounding areas of the Vallah bridge, Tara Wala Bridge, and Sultanwind canal bridge.

Advertisement

Following the drive, a satsang (spiritual congregation) was organised at Sant Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in Khan Kot.

Sant Nirankari Mission had launched Project Amrit — dedicated to the preservation and restoration of natural water sources such as rivers, lakes, ponds, wells, and waterfalls — in 2023 with the support of the Union Ministry of Culture, with the initiative aiming to encourage people to adopt water conservation as a way of life, a value system, and a spirit of service. The initiative was launched with the ethos that clean water leads to a clean mind and a clean society.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts