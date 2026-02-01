Minister ETO joins ‘Clean Water, Clean Mind’ drive in Amritsar

Volunteers of Sant Nirankari Mission here on Sunday launched the fourth phase of ‘Clean Water, Clean Mind’ campaign under Project Amrit, rendering cleaning ‘sewa’ for four hours, starting 8 am. Volunteers said, as per the directions of Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, the head of the mission, the campaign was conducted on a large scale across India. Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO was among the participants of the campaign.

Sant Nirankari Mandal secretary Joginder Sukhija said the campaign was organised simultaneously at more than 1,500 locations across the country. Due to its wide scale, the initiative was set to become historic, effectively spreading the message of water conservation and cleanliness to every section of society, he added.

In the holy city, cleaning activities were carried out along the surrounding areas of the Vallah bridge, Tara Wala Bridge, and Sultanwind canal bridge.

Following the drive, a satsang (spiritual congregation) was organised at Sant Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in Khan Kot.

Sant Nirankari Mission had launched Project Amrit — dedicated to the preservation and restoration of natural water sources such as rivers, lakes, ponds, wells, and waterfalls — in 2023 with the support of the Union Ministry of Culture, with the initiative aiming to encourage people to adopt water conservation as a way of life, a value system, and a spirit of service. The initiative was launched with the ethos that clean water leads to a clean mind and a clean society.