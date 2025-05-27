DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Minister ETO lays stone of road projects worth Rs 3.5 cr

Minister ETO lays stone of road projects worth Rs 3.5 cr

In a significant boost to rural infrastructure, Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO laid the foundation stone of road construction projects worth approximately Rs 3.5 crore in the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency here on Monday. The roads will be...
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 27, 2025 IST
In a significant boost to rural infrastructure, Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO laid the foundation stone of road construction projects worth approximately Rs 3.5 crore in the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency here on Monday. The roads will be constructed across various villages to improve connectivity, besides providing trouble-free travelling to local populace.

Addressing the gathering, Harbhajan Singh highlighted the Aam Aadmi Party government’s commitment to holistic development. He stated that during the past three years, the government has made steady progress in transforming Punjab and reiterated that every effort would be made to continue this momentum in the coming two years. The minister emphasised that no village in the Jandiala constituency would be left in terms of development and that all rural areas would be provided with urban area-like facilities.

He stressed the critical role of roads in strengthening the economy, explaining that well-constructed roads not only enhance trade and transport, but also reduce the risk of road accidents. The minister said a comprehensive road network is being developed across the state to accelerate Punjab’s growth.

Providing details of the projects, the minister said new roads will be constructed in areas, including Tangra Phatak to Muchhal village, Muchhal to Raipur, Dehriwal to Kothayaat, Kuhatwind village, and Malik Nangal village. These projects will be completed within the next six months, significantly improving transportation and accessibility for local residents.

The minister also issued strict instructions to the officials concerned to ensure top-quality construction work and warned that no compromise on standards would be tolerated. He encouraged villagers to actively monitor the work and report any irregularities, promising immediate corrective action if any shortcomings were found. He added that necessary directions had already been issued to the departments to ensure timely completion of these projects.

The foundation stone ceremony was attended by Chairman Dr Gurvinder Singh, sarpanch Lakhwinder Singh, Savinder Singh, block president Bhupinder Singh, sarpanch Charanjit Singh, block president Gurjinder Singh, Jobanjeet Singh from Kuhatwind, sarpanch Balwinder Singh, sarpanch Manjeet Singh, Halqa coordinator Jugraj Singh, and a large number of Aam Aadmi Party workers and local residents.

