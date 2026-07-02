Minister ETO leads grant launch event

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Fulfilling its final election guarantee, the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, today launched the Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, under which Rs 1,500 per month has been credited into the bank accounts of women belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, while Rs 1,000 per month has been transferred to women belonging to the general and other categories.

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To mark the occasion, Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO organised a programme at Royal Farm, Village Udo Nangal (near Mehta Chowk), where a large LED screen was installed to enable women from the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency to virtually witness the Chief Minister launching the scheme.

Congratulating the women at the launch of the scheme, the Cabinet minister said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had fulfilled the promise it had made to the women of Punjab.

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He further said that, in a significant initiative, the government released the assistance for three months together, covering July, August and September. He added that the honorarium had started reaching the beneficiaries' bank accounts from today itself.

He said the scheme was now a permanent welfare initiative and would continue. By implementing this scheme, the government enhanced the dignity and financial empowerment of women, stressing that the daughters and sisters of Punjab were second to none in any field. He further stated that for the first time in Punjab, a government had ensured that "public money reaches the people directly", while effectively curbing corruption through transparent governance.

A special gathering was organised at the Ajnala constituency office of the Aam Aadmi Party to watch the live telecast of the launch of the Yojana, where party leaders and workers from both urban and rural areas participated and sweets were distributed to celebrate the occasion. Constituency MLA and chief spokesperson of the AAP, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, warmly welcomed the beneficiaries of the scheme. Under the first phase, women belonging to the general category received ₹3,000 (for three months), while women belonging to the Scheduled Castes category received ₹4,500 (for three months).

Dhaliwal further said that women already receiving social security pensions would also be eligible to benefit from the Yojana.

He added that the Punjab Government had earmarked ₹9,300 crore for the scheme. To ensure its effective implementation, around 200,000 Mahila Satkar Sakhis had been deployed across the state to facilitate the registration of eligible beneficiaries. Registration had also been carried out through anganwadi centres, seva kendras, suvidha centres, and other locations specially designated by deputy commissioners in different districts.

He clarified that eligible women who had not yet registered under the scheme could still complete their registration and avail of the benefits in the coming days.

Vicky Dutta, a leader of the AAP, distributed sweets among women recipients inside the walled city.