Minister ETO reviews functioning at Sanjh Kendra in Jandiala Guru

Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducted a surprise inspection of the Police Sanjh Kendra at Jandiala Guru on Tuesday and reviewed the functioning of the centre and the services being provided to the public.

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During the inspection, the minister checked the attendance of officials and employees and reviewed records and the status of various public services. He also interacted with people visiting the centre and sought their feedback on the functioning of the facility and the services being provided to them.

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Harbhajan Singh said the Sanjh Kendras had been established to strengthen the relationship between the police and the public and provide police-related services in a convenient and people-friendly environment. He said these centres should function as public service offices where people can approach officials without fear or hesitation.

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The minister said several police-related services were being provided through the Sanjh Kendra within prescribed time limits. These include receiving complaints, providing information about action taken on complaints, copies of FIRs and DDRs, and copies of untraced reports in cases related to road accidents, vehicle theft and theft.

Other services available at the centre include no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the use of loudspeakers and for fairs, exhibitions and sports events. NOCs for pre-owned vehicles, police clearance certificates for visas, character verification, tenant verification, employee verification and verification of domestic help are also provided.

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The minister directed the staff to ensure that people do not face unnecessary delays or have to make repeated visits to government offices. He said every visitor should be treated with respect and courtesy and that their concerns should be heard carefully and addressed within the prescribed time.

He further directed officials to clearly inform applicants about the documents and formalities required for any service. This would help people complete their work without unnecessary inconvenience, he said.

The minister stressed that government employees must perform their duties with responsibility, honesty and dedication. He said people should not have to depend on middlemen or unnecessary intervention to obtain government services.

He said the quality, transparency and timely delivery of public services must be ensured at every level. The purpose of surprise inspections, he added, was to assess the ground-level functioning of government offices and ensure immediate corrective measures wherever required.