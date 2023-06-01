Minister felicitates over 250 meritorious students in Jandiala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO felicitated more than 250 students, who secured over 90 per cent marks in board examinations, and their parents belonging to Jandiala Guru vidhan sabha constituency. ETO said the government’s top priority was to raise the standards of education for students.

He recalled how, after the formation of the government, he asked the District Education Officer for the names of students who scored over 90 per cent marks in his constituency, but there were none. To address this issue, he made a plan to visit each school in his constituency and interact with both the students and teachers to encourage them.

ETO said an investment made in children’s education never goes in vain, and the government was committed to raising the level of education in schools. He claimed that Jandiala Guru constituency had become the first assembly segment in the state to hold such a grand celebration for brilliant students.