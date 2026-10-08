Minister flags off 65th pilgrimage bus from Devidas Pura village

Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO today flagged off the 65th pilgrimage bus from Devidas Pura village in the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency. The bus will take devotees to Sri Anandpur Sahib, Sri Kiratpur Sahib and Mata Naina Devi Mandir for pilgrimage.

Addressing the devotees, Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh said the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, was implementing the Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme, under which people across the state were being provided free visits to various religious places.

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He said the pilgrimage was completely free of cost. Besides transportation to and from the religious destinations, the state government was also making necessary arrangements, including accommodation and other facilities, during the journey. This enabled people from all sections of society to visit religious and pilgrimage sites according to their faith without any financial burden.

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The minister said so far, over 5 lakh pilgrims from across the state had visited various religious places under the scheme.