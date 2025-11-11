Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO reviews functioning of govt offices at DAC

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducted a surprise inspection of the Education Department and Labour Department offices at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here on Monday.

During his visit, the minister checked staff attendance and interacted with people who had come to get their work done at the Labour Department office. He directed officials to ensure that public grievances and applications are addressed on priority.

The minister instructed the Labour Department officials to make sure that the benefits of various government welfare schemes reach every labourer. He also asked them to organise awareness camps in different villages to inform workers about these welfare programmes.

Addressing the Education Department officials, Harbhajan Singh ETO emphasised the need for field inspections. He directed them to visit schools in villages to personally review infrastructure, teaching conditions, and the quality of the mid-day meal programme.

The minister also visited the Service Centre at the DAC, where he interacted with people availing government services. He later reviewed official records and inspected the infrastructure of both departments.