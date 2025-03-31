DT
Home / Amritsar / Minister inaugurates sewerage project in Ajnala, says govt making efforts to improve amenities

Minister inaugurates sewerage project in Ajnala, says govt making efforts to improve amenities

The long-pending sewerage project in Ajnala Assembly constituency, once considered among the most underdeveloped areas of Punjab, has finally been completed. Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal today inaugurated the project at Sakianwali village. Addressing gathering on the occasion, Dhaliwal said the...
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:16 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal during inauguration of the sewerage project at Sakianwali village.
The long-pending sewerage project in Ajnala Assembly constituency, once considered among the most underdeveloped areas of Punjab, has finally been completed. Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal today inaugurated the project at Sakianwali village.

Addressing gathering on the occasion, Dhaliwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was truly a people’s government, ensuring that every penny of public funds was spent for their welfare. He emphasised that villages once deprived of basic infrastructure, such as proper streets and drainage systems, were now being equipped with modern facilities.

Recalling his earlier visits to the village, Dhaliwal mentioned that stagnant water in streets often flooded homes, causing significant inconvenience to residents. During election campaigns, he had promised villagers a proper drainage system. Today, he expressed his satisfaction in having fulfilled that commitment by launching the sewerage project.

Block Development and Panchayat Officer Malkeet Handa, numberdar Harjeet Singh, Jasbir Sahota, Panchayat Officer Kulwinder Singh and Junior Engineer Sushil Kumar, were present on the occasion.

