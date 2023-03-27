Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar lays stone of cow, dog shelter

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

Meeting the long-pending demand of animal lovers, Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, along with Amritsar Central MLA Dr Ajay Gupta, today laid the foundation stone for the construction of a cow and dog shelter and a veterinary hospital on the Jhabal road here today.

The cow shelter would have the capacity to accommodate around 500 stray cattle. Another cow shelter with the capacity of 300 cattle was already functioning in the Naraingarh area, said Dr Nijjar, while detailing about the project. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi was also present on the occasion.

Nijjar said a post of the veterinary doctor was already sanctioned here. After the construction of sheds, a doctor would be deputed here.

He said it was found that dairy owners leave their milch cattle on roads for feeding on garbage. Dairy owners involved in such practice would face legal action. He said the MC authorities and other department concerned would also be asked to tag the remaining cows.

Dr Rohan Mehra, president of the Anti-Crime and Animal Protection Association, said animal lovers were demanding a cow shelter in each constituency. Somehow it could not happen. Welcoming the construction of a cow shelter in the Central constituency, he urged the minister to get such shelters constructed in other constituencies.

Meanwhile, the association apprised the MC Commissioner of the difficulties animal lovers were facing in lifting injured and ailing animals. After 5 pm, MC employees refused to lift injured cows.

The Commissioner said he would pass necessary orders and now they would not face such problem. He said MC teams would also help them in a case of emergency after 5 pm. If any cow was found injured in the area outside the Amritsar MC limit, it would also be picked up and brought to government veterinary centre.

