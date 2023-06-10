Minister inspects Sewa Kendra in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

Punjab Minister for Power and Public Works Harbhajan Singh ETO today sanctioned Rs 10,000 from his discretionary fund to a girl who came at the Sewa Kendra to receive the widow pension of her mother and the scholarship amount.

Gubaksh Kaur, the student of a government school, happened to be at the Sewa Kendar at the time when the minister was conducting a surprise check there. He also paid a surprise visit at Tehsil Amritsar-I, II and III offices.

She told the minister that the payment of both window pension and her scholarship had got delayed, causing economic hardships to her family. Instantly, the minister released an amount of Rs 10,000 out of his discretionary fund to her. When the minister asked what she wanted to pursue, she said she wished to study law.

ETO conducted a surprise check of Tehsil Amritsar-1, 2 and 3 offices and instructed the officials and employees to attend their duties on time and get the work of people done on priority basis. After listening to the problems of the visitors at the Tehsil offices and Sewa Kendar, he came to know that there was just one counter for issuing affidavits because of which they were facing difficulties.