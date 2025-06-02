DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Minister lays foundation of road connecting Gahri Mandi to Mahita

Minister lays foundation of road connecting Gahri Mandi to Mahita

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO today laid the foundation stone for the much-awaited road project connecting Gahri Mandi to Mahita in the Jandiala constituency. The 21-km-long road will be widened and strengthened at an estimated cost of Rs 17.65 crore...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, along with others, inaugurates a road project on Sunday.
Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO today laid the foundation stone for the much-awaited road project connecting Gahri Mandi to Mahita in the Jandiala constituency. The 21-km-long road will be widened and strengthened at an estimated cost of Rs 17.65 crore and is expected to be completed within six months.

Addressing a gathering of local residents, Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO emphasised the importance of the project for improving connectivity across several key villages in the region, including Dehriwal, Sarja, Beriyanwala, Mahisampur and Kohatwind. “This road will significantly ease daily commuting challenges for people across these villages,” he said.

He added that the project is not limited to just ceremonial gestures. “The foundation stone may have been laid today, but the actual construction work has already started at Jabbowal,” the minister confirmed, drawing applause from the audience.

Reiterating his commitment to development over politics, the minister said, “My party and I don’t indulge in politics for the sake of politics; we work for development. I strive to live up to the expectations of the people who have entrusted me with their vote.”

The minister also took a subtle dig at the previous government, alleging that a key road from Jandiala Guru to Tarn Taran Sahib, historically significant as it passes through the town founded by Guru Arjan Dev, was renamed unethically after a former minister’s father. “Last year, not only did I get that road widened, but I also renamed it in honour of Guru Arjan Dev and had a grand entrance gate constructed in Jandiala,” he stated.

In addition to the roadwork, the minister announced approval for the construction of a bridge over a local drain to further improve transportation infrastructure in the area.

