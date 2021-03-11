Punjab Education Minister meets contractual teachers, assures regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 19

A number of ad hoc and contractual teachers from the district were part of the meeting that was held between Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and contractual teachers from Punjab in Chandigarh today.

The meeting was held to reach a consensus between the state government and teachers over the demands of the latter. Kuldeep Singh, leader of Contractual Teachers’ Union, said Bains assured that the contractual teachers with more than 10 years of experience would be regularised within a month. Their demand for revised wages would also be considered.

The teachers had earlier announced to meet CM Bhagwant Mann to discuss their demands. However, the delegation was instead called for a meeting with the Education Minister.

Meanwhile, Punjab and UT Employees and Pensioners’ Joint Front of Amritsar today announced to meet Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on August 21 to discuss long pending demand of revival of old pension scheme and regularisation of jobs of employees with amended wages as per the Sixth Pay Commission. They also raised the demand for revival of 37 allowances, including border area allowance for teachers and other government employees.

#harjot singh bains