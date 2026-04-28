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Home / Amritsar / Minister reviews Dhussi bundh strengthening work in Ajnala

Minister reviews Dhussi bundh strengthening work in Ajnala

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:47 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Punjab Water Resources and Mining Minister Barinder Goyal visits the Ravi river near Ajnala on Tuesday. photo: vishal kumar
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Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal on Tuesday inspected the ongoing flood protection works at the Dhussi bundh of the Ravi river near a border outpost (BOP) along the International Border with Pakistan, close to Shahpur in Ajnala. The minister was accompanied by Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and senior officials of the Water Resources Department.

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The visit comes in the backdrop of last year’s floods, during which a portion of the embankment at Shahpur was damaged. Officials said that after filling the damaged stretch, strengthening work is now being carried out by placing stones. Around Rs 4 crore is being spent on flood protection at this site.

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Speaking to the media, the minister said that the Punjab Government is taking proactive steps to minimise damage caused by floods and heavy rains ahead of the monsoon season. He added that nearly Rs 600 crore is being spent across the state on flood prevention measures.

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Goyal further informed that after last year’s floods, special committees led by Superintending Engineers were formed for all rivers. These teams identified 132 vulnerable points where protection work is currently underway. While some projects have already been completed, the remaining are expected to be finished by June 30, he said.

He added that erosion had occurred at 23 locations along the Dhussi bundh of the Ravi river last year, and these sites are now being repaired and strengthened. De-silting work in the river is also being carried out on a war footing and is expected to be completed before the monsoon. Cleaning of seasonal drains, including Sakki Nala, is also in progress.

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The minister also announced that the state government is planning to procure advanced amphibious machines from Finland. These machines can operate on both land and water, making them highly useful for deep cleaning and emergency flood response, he said.

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