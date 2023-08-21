Minister takes stock of work on plugging breach in dhussi bundh

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 20

Punjab Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Sunday took stock of the work carried out to plug a breach in the dhussi bundh (embankment) near Gharrum village in Tarn Taran district.

The minister, who was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur, said the district administration with necessary machinery and support of local residents and social and religious organisations had commenced the work on a war footing of plugging the breach in the dhussi bundh.

He said due to the earlier floods in the Sutlej, work had already been going on for the past one month to strengthen the bundh, but heavy rain in the hills again led to a rise in the water level in the Sutlej, weakening the embankment. Now the water level has reduced in the river and efforts were underway to plug the breach, he said.

He said to ensure round-the-clock work, teams of the police, revenue and drainage departments and civil authorities had been formed to plug the breach from both the ends. Local residents and other organisations were also assisting in filling over 2 lakh sandbags to plug the breach.

Bhullar said for the convenience of the flood-affected people, seven relief camps had been set up in different parts of the district, where residents of affected areas could receive essential supplies like ration, medicines, tents, mosquito nets and other necessities.

The minister said animals that had been moved to safe places and were being taken care of at research centres of the Neeli Ravi buffalo at Harike and the Dana Mandi at Sabhra. These places have the capacity to house more than 400 animals and provide them with feed and shelter.

He urged the people stranded on roads to cooperate with the NDRF teams and reach safe places at the earliest. He said the Punjab Government had taken proactive measures right to address the situation.

DC Baldeep Kaur said that seven relief centres had been set up in government schools at Kot Budha, Dubli, Khemkaran, Sabhra, Valtoha, Talwandi Sobha Singh and Harike.

