Ministerial staff accuse AAP govt of ‘indifferent’ attitude, protest

Tarn Taran, April 29
Ministerial staff of the government departments under the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union staged a protest against the state government for its indifferent attitude towards their current demands here on Friday.
Gursewak Singh Sran and Angrej Singh Randhawa, president and general secretary, respectively, of the district branch of the union, were among those who addressed a gathering on the occasion. The leaders condemned the state government for not fulfilling their genuine demands.
They demanding the restoration of the allowance withdrawn and removing discrepancies in their pay scales. Members of the union decided to go on mass casual leave on May 4 to attend the state-level rally to be held in Jalandhar. The union members raised slogans against the state government for its indifferent attitude towards their genuine demands.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief
Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...
SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe
CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months
EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts
Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...
UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case
Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership
A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery
Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...