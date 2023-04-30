Ministerial staff accuse AAP govt of ‘indifferent’ attitude, protest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 29

Ministerial staff of the government departments under the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union staged a protest against the state government for its indifferent attitude towards their current demands here on Friday.

Gursewak Singh Sran and Angrej Singh Randhawa, president and general secretary, respectively, of the district branch of the union, were among those who addressed a gathering on the occasion. The leaders condemned the state government for not fulfilling their genuine demands.

They demanding the restoration of the allowance withdrawn and removing discrepancies in their pay scales. Members of the union decided to go on mass casual leave on May 4 to attend the state-level rally to be held in Jalandhar. The union members raised slogans against the state government for its indifferent attitude towards their genuine demands.