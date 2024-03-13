Amritsar: Ministerial staff burn copies of Budget for ignoring them

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

Ministerial staff of state government departments on Tuesday burnt copies of the Punjab Budget presented recently by the Aam Aadmi Party government stating that it offers no benefit to government employees who have been fighting for the restoration of the old pension scheme and for removing the anomalies in the Pay Commission report.

In the protest held under the banner of the Punjab State Ministerial Services’ Union, employees’ leaders asked the government to revive the old pension scheme. They stated that senior government functionaries had issued public statements and even the government had got advertisements published in newspapers that it has revived the old pension scheme.

“Despite tall claims by the government, the old pension scheme has still not been revived and there is nothing in the Budget speech to indicate that the government is serious about it in the near future,” said Jagdish Thakur, general secretary of the PSMSU. Thakur added that the government has also not paid the arrears of the dearness allowance and the Budget is also silent on the issue.

Mandeep Singh Chohan, another leader of the association, said, “At least 37 allowances which were available to the government employees have been stopped. The allowances were for various special services rendered by the employees.” He said they wanted all the allowances must be revived. The Pay Commission report had various anomalies but their repeated requests to the government to address these issues have fallen on deaf ears.

The PSMSU leaders stated that they would be forced to hold much bigger protests if the government failed to listen to their demands.

