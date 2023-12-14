Ministerial staff on 2-day mass leave from today

Amritsar, December 13
Employees of state government departments organised a protest rally at Government Medical College here and burnt an effigy of the state government while criticizing it for being indifferent to their demands.
Raising slogans against the state government, the employees threatened to intensify the protest further. They stated that the government had miserably failed in resolving any of the problems faced by them even as the Aam Aadmi Party leaders had promised to fulfill them before the elections.
Punjab State Ministerial State Union (PSMSU) general secretary Jagdish Thakur said, “The employees have decided to proceed on mass causal leave for two days from December 14 and December 15.” He said the next action plan would be announced on December 16. He said the employees along with pensioners and other unions would soon announce a bigger protest if the government failed to initiate a dialogue.
The employees have been on a pen-down strike since November 8, demanding the release of arrears of dearness allowance, revival of old pension scheme, full salaries during the period of probation, correction of anomalies of the pay commission report and revival of nearly 37 different allowances which were earlier stopped by the government.
The PSMSU leadership stated that the government had earlier issued a notification regarding the revival of old pension scheme, but even after a year, it had failed to come up with operational guidelines for the same.
Meanwhile, the general public continues to face problem at government offices as they are unable to get various services. The work of issuing various kinds of certificates and no-objection certificates has been affected. Visitors stated that the government should either accept their demands or ask the employees to return to their work.
