Ministerial staff strike adds to public woes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

With ministerial staff on protest since November 8, local residents are facing inconvenience at the District Administrative Complex and other government offices. The strike has affected works such as issuance of birth and death certificates, various no-objection certificates, licences and many others.

A visit to the District Administrative Complex revealed that a sizeable number of persons who were not aware of the decision of the Punjab State Ministerial Employees’ Union to extend their pen-down strike were a dejected lot and this affected their routine works as well.

Satbir Singh, a visitor, said, “The government seems to be ignoring the issue. Either it should order the employees to join their duties as it had previously done during the strike by the patwaris or accept their demands.” He said the common man is paying the price for the ongoing strike as the employees are sitting idle and the government is not bothered.

Another visitor Ram Avtar said, “People need various kinds of documents for their works from government offices. If the government is not serious about making efforts to end their strike, at least it can make the norms for various services easier so that people are not forced to suffer inconvenience at government offices.”

With no end in sight to the strike announced by the ministerial employees as they have already extended the protest till November 28, residents stated that even senior officials are unable to do anything as most of the office work is under the control of ministerial cadre.

Jagtar Singh, another resident, said he needed to sell a plot as he required money to fund his child’s education abroad.

“With students in Canada facing tough times due to a bad economic situation there, I decided to sell my plot. Even as the buyer is ready, the registration of sale deeds is affected by the protest and I am unable to get money.”

He added that he had to borrow money from relatives to meet his needs.