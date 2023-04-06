Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

Employees of the state government have accused it of not fulfilling even a single promise made by the Aam Aadmi Party before the assembly elections last year.

The Punjab State Ministerial Staff Union (PSMSU) stated that the issues such as arrears of the last five years under the Sixth Pay Commission, revival of the old pension scheme, and release of the arrears of the dearness allowance were still unresolved.

PSMSU general secretary Jagdish Thakur said, “The government is still making deductions as per the new pension policy even as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal have repeatedly lied in Rajasthan and Assam that they have revived the old pension scheme.”

Thakur said the arrears of the dearness allowance of each government employee ran into lakhs of rupees. The association complained that the promotion policy of the employees had been suspended in July 2021.

Manjinder Singh Sidhu, a senior leader of the PSMSU, said, “Practically, the government has failed to address any of the genuine demands of the employees section so far.” As the government has completed one year, they have decided to remind it of the promises made to the employees.

Sidhu said the employees had supported AAP during the assembly elections hoping that their long-pending demands would be fulfilled. In case of failure of the government to take notice of these demands, the PSMSU would expose the AAP leadership during the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Jalandhar.