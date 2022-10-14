Ministerial staff's strike enters Day 4

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 13

On the fourth day of the six-day strike call given by the state body of the Punjab State Ministerial Services’ Union, clerical staff of all departments observed a pen-down strike here on Thursday. They burnt an effigy of the state government.

After marking their attendance, the employees assembled in the District Administrative Complex and organised a rally. The strike has affected working of government offices, which were totally closed as a result of which people faced a great inconvenience.

Sukhwinder Singh Sandhu, district president, and Angrej Singh Randhawa, district general secretary, were among others who addressed the protesters on the occasion.

Leaders demanded that the government must review the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, release the pending dearness allowances as well as arrears of the DA instalments released previously. The union was also demanding the release of arrears of the increase in their salary.