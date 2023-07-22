Minor girl abducted

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 21

On a complaint lodged by a village woman Sandhya Devi, a resident of Thapar Colony, the Phagwara police have registered a case under Section 363 and 366A of IPC against a youth, identified as Salman Sheikh, a resident of Kirpa Nagar on the charges of abducting the minor daughter of the complainant on the pretext of marrying her.

The victim told the police that her minor daughter went to school on the morning of July 18 but did not return.

