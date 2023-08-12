Minor girl accuses father, foster mother of thrashing

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 11

In an unusual incident, a 13-year-old girl has lodged a complaint against her father and foster mother for thrashing her. She alleged her mother burnt her hands with a hot chimta (tong). In her complaint lodged with the police, she alleged her parents used to beat and mentally harass her.

Following her complaint, the police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act at the Chheharta police station here. She was not admitted to the Nari Niketan while further investigations were underway. Those booked were identified as Amritpal Singh and his second wife Ranjit Kaur of Het Ram Colony in Naraingarh in Chheharta.

The victim is a Class VII student and studies at Central School in Amritsar Cantonment here. She said her mother Sukhjinder Kaur died in 2018 following which her father married Ranjit Kaur a year later. She said she also had a six-year-old sister.

She alleged her foster mother did not love her and used to beat her up. She said on August 4, her father had gone to the market and her foster mother started taunting her. She alleged Ranjit Kaur rebuked her saying that she wasted their lakhs of rupees. Later, Ranjit Kaur burned her hands with a hot chimta.

She alleged her mother later forced her to work in the kitchen. She said when her father returned he also thrashed her. Upset over this, she said she left the house the next day without telling anybody. She later approached the Child Welfare Council. After her medical examination, she was admitted to Nari Niketan.

Gurvinder Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said the police had registered a case. He said further investigation was underway and legal opinion of experts was being taken in this connection. No arrest had been made till now, he added.