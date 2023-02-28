Minor girl attempts suicide over sexual harassment

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 27

Perturbed over sexual harassment by a youth, a minor girl allegedly attempted suicide in Dabbar Basti village falling under the jurisdiction of the Ajnala police station here on Sunday. The victim was rushed to a private hospital where she is under treatment.

On a complaint filed by victim’s uncle, the police have booked Kuldeep Singh of the same village under Sections 354, 354-A, 354-D and 506 of the IPC.

The complainant stated to the police that Kuldeep had been harassing her for the past few days and was forcing the victim to make sexual relations with him. Upset over this the victim attempted suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan.

The police said the suspect was on the run and raids were being conducted to nab him.