Minor girl ends life, three kin booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 28

A 14-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself in her house at Bhakna Khurd village falling under the Gharinda police station here on Sunday. She was perturbed after some of her relatives raised a finger at her and her mother’s character. Her father works as a driver.

The deceased was identified as Palakpreet Kaur (14). The police have booked three women relatives on the charge of abetment to suicide. They were identified as Jasmine Kaur of Bhakna Khurd, Pammi of Mehta and Sukhwinder Kaur of Kolowal village. No arrest has been made so far.

Victim’s mother Baljinder Kaur told the police that her husband Gurjinder Singh worked as a truck driver. She said accused Jasmine Kaur was her relative. She alleged she used to taunt her and her daughter while raising a finger at their character. Yesterday Jasmine along with her mother Pammi and her maternal aunt Sukhwinder Kaur came to her house. She said she was talking to her husband Gurjinder Singh over the phone at that time.

She said immediately after arriving her house, they manhandled her while accusing them of insulting in society. They used abusive language against her and her daughter, she alleged. She said perturbed over this, she along with her son went to the Gharinda police station for lodging a complaint and her daughter Palakpreet was alone at home. She said when they returned after filing a complaint, she found her hanging from the hooks of the swing. She alleged Palak died by due to being harassed by Jasmine and her relatives.

The police have registered a case under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC against the trio while raids were on to nab them, the police said. Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Jasbir Singh said the accused were absconding. He said the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after a postmortem.