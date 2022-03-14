Minor girl gang-raped, two women among 4 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youth in Sathiala village. The police have arrested two women who had taken her away after luring her while the two accused who raped are yet to be arrested.

Those arrested have been identified as Anureet Kaur and Jasbir Kaur. The police have also booked Gurpreet Singh of Sathiala village and his unidentified accomplice for raping her.

A relative of the victim said she was over 13-year-old. He said on Friday evening, she had gone to the market, but did not return. The family members searched for her the entire night but to no avail. He said on Saturday, she was found at the outskirts of the village and was very afraid. When the family members asked her about her whereabouts in the evening, she told that Anureet and Jasbir lured her and took her to an under-construction house in the village, where two youth were already present. They were naming one of them as Bittu.

She said the accused left her there after taking money from the duo, who threatened to kill her in case she raised an alarm. She said the accused took turns to rape her for the entire night.

Following the complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 363, 368, 342, 376-D, 120-B, 506 and 34 of the IPC besides Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) against the accused at the Beas police station. The police authorities said raids were on to nab the remaining two accused.