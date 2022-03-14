Minor girl gang-raped, two women among 4 booked

Minor girl gang-raped, two women among 4 booked

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youth in Sathiala village. The police have arrested two women who had taken her away after luring her while the two accused who raped are yet to be arrested. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youth in Sathiala village. The police have arrested two women who had taken her away after luring her while the two accused who raped are yet to be arrested.

Those arrested have been identified as Anureet Kaur and Jasbir Kaur. The police have also booked Gurpreet Singh of Sathiala village and his unidentified accomplice for raping her.

A relative of the victim said she was over 13-year-old. He said on Friday evening, she had gone to the market, but did not return. The family members searched for her the entire night but to no avail. He said on Saturday, she was found at the outskirts of the village and was very afraid. When the family members asked her about her whereabouts in the evening, she told that Anureet and Jasbir lured her and took her to an under-construction house in the village, where two youth were already present. They were naming one of them as Bittu.

She said the accused left her there after taking money from the duo, who threatened to kill her in case she raised an alarm. She said the accused took turns to rape her for the entire night.

Following the complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 363, 368, 342, 376-D, 120-B, 506 and 34 of the IPC besides Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) against the accused at the Beas police station. The police authorities said raids were on to nab the remaining two accused.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Punjab Election 2022: 'Tussi kamaal kar dita', Arvind Kejriwal to supporters on Punjab landslide win; takes out mega Amritsar roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

2
Haryana

Ahead of Kejriwal's Haryana forays, buzz back about whistleblower IAS officer Ashok Khemka joining AAP

3
Nation

Assembly Election 2022: CWC reaffirms faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership, 'Chintan Shivir' to be held after Parliament session

4
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

5
Punjab

Congress scripted its own defeat in Punjab, says party leader Balbir Sidhu

6
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone says she was 'made to feel like a person of colour', netizens lash out

7
Punjab

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday

8
Nation

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for 'ramming' Land Rover into DCP's car; later released on bail

9
Punjab

16 municipal councillors in Amritsar join AAP

10
World

China on brink of biggest Covid-19 crisis since Wuhan as cases triple

Don't Miss

View All
The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to Kapil with kisses, the two are really bonding
Trending

The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to the comedian with kisses, the two are really bonding

‘I take it with a pinch of salt’, Archana Puran Singh reacts to viral Sidhu memes’ targeting her
Entertainment

‘I take it with a pinch of salt’, Archana Puran Singh reacts to viral Sidhu memes’ targeting her

MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

Top Stories

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leaders offer 'ardas' at Golden Temple

Five pilots die in six months; no decision yet on ageing copter

Five pilots die in six months; no decision yet on ageing copter

Efforts to replace Cheetah copters fail to materialise

Not political tourists: G-23 at CWC

Not political tourists: G-23 at CWC

Leaders tell Sonia Gandhi she needs to be cautious of those ...

Cities

View All

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

State-run buses pressed into service to ferry people in Amritsar

Acid attack: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Man fighting to get justice for 7 years dies of cardiac arrest

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP’s car

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

‘This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs’

'This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs'

ACS reviews all arrangements

... & state readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive in district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College