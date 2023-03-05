Minor girl goes missing

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 4

A minor girl, a student of Class XII, has been reported missing for the past week. Her father told the Valtoha police that she had gone to sit in a board exam, but never returned home. His daughter might have been abducted by Gurpreet Singh of Fattewala (Ferozepur), as he had been allegedly harassing her. ASI Jaspreet Singh said a case has been registered.