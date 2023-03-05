Minor girl goes missing

Tarn Taran, March 4
A minor girl, a student of Class XII, has been reported missing for the past week. Her father told the Valtoha police that she had gone to sit in a board exam, but never returned home. His daughter might have been abducted by Gurpreet Singh of Fattewala (Ferozepur), as he had been allegedly harassing her. ASI Jaspreet Singh said a case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit
Albanese to play Holi, join PM at fourth cricket Test match
FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school
The huge flex read 'I Love Manish Sisodia'
Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources
The accused is a student at a US university
China's 2023 defence spending to rise 7.2 per cent; Premier Li says armed forces should boost combat preparedness
Defence spending rise this year to outpace GDP growth target...
'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police book BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news
Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu stated that the video doing rou...