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Home / Amritsar / Minor girl molested by van driver

Minor girl molested by van driver

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:35 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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A 13-year-old school girl was allegedly molested by a van driver. The accused identified as Pargat Singh was arrested and a case under relevant provisions of the Bharitya Nayaya Sanhita and Section 8 of the POCSO Act was registered against him.

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The victim’s mother in her complaint to the Jhander police station alleged that yesterday, her daughter had gone to school and returned by 2pm. She said her daughter was frightened. She said when she asked her about the reason, the victim cried and told her that while returning from school when all the school students had alighted, the accused driver stopped the van at a secluded place and molested her.

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She alleged the accused threatened to kill her family in case she told anyone about the incident. Following this, the family immediately lodged a complaint with the police and arrested the accused.

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The police said further investigations are in progress in the case.

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