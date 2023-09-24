Minor girl raped by foster father

Amritsar, September 23
In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped his minor foster daughter at Tong village falling under the Beas police station here. The suspect was, identified as Kanwaljit Singh, of Tong village. He is yet to be arrested while a case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and POCSO Act has been registered against him.
In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother stated that she was married with Kanwaljit and it was her second marriage. The victim’s mother said she had two children from her first marriage and they all lived with Kanwaljit. She said on August 14, she and her son went to her parent’s home while her 14-year-old daughter was with Kanwaljit.
She said when they returned home, her daughter told her that Kanwaljit dragged her into a room and raped her. The police said raids were on to nab the suspect. Medical examination of the girl was conducted.
