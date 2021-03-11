Minor girl raped, two arrested

Amritsar, April 29
Division B police have arrested two youths for allegedly raping a minor girl (17). They accused were identified as Love Singh and Vishal Singh, both residents of Balachak village in Tarn Taran.
The victim also belonged to same village. She told the police she came in contact with her boyfriend Arshdeep Singh at a marriage function. She said on April 21, she came to meet him at Amritsar, but Arshdeep refused to meet her.
She said she then called Love Singh and told him about Arshdeep. She said Love Singh came to Amritsar. She said they met Vishal Singh who provided a hotel room without any documents and making entry in the register. She alleged the accused Love Singh then took her in the room where he forcefully made physical relations with her. He later dropped her near bus stand. The police have registered a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull