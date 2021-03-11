Minor girl raped, two arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 29

Division B police have arrested two youths for allegedly raping a minor girl (17). They accused were identified as Love Singh and Vishal Singh, both residents of Balachak village in Tarn Taran.

The victim also belonged to same village. She told the police she came in contact with her boyfriend Arshdeep Singh at a marriage function. She said on April 21, she came to meet him at Amritsar, but Arshdeep refused to meet her.

She said she then called Love Singh and told him about Arshdeep. She said Love Singh came to Amritsar. She said they met Vishal Singh who provided a hotel room without any documents and making entry in the register. She alleged the accused Love Singh then took her in the room where he forcefully made physical relations with her. He later dropped her near bus stand. The police have registered a case.