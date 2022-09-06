Minor raped, youth booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police have booked Roshan, a resident of Masit Wali Gali on the Dhapai road, for allegedly raping a minor girl in the same locality. He is yet to be arrested. The victim’s father told the police that the accused lured his daughter for marriage and raped her. He alleged that the accused made her pregnant and later got the child aborted. The police have registered a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code against Roshan and raids are on to nab him. TNS

Five cell phones seized from jail

Amritsar: The Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated five mobile phones during surprise checking on the high-security jail premises here on Sunday. Out of five, three were recovered from prisoners, while two were found abandoned. Those booked for possessing cell phones included Jaspinder Singh, alias Gopi, of Lahorimal village, Harpal Singh of Nawan Pind and Gagandeep Singh of Begpur village in Tarn Taran. The police said two separate cases under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act were registered against them and further investigations were on to ascertain how they managed to sneak in the prohibited material.