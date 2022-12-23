Minor sodomised, Youth arrested

Amritsar: A five-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a juvenile in the Verka area here on Wednesday. The police have arrested the accused following the complaint of the victim’s parents. The father of the victim told the police that his wife told him that she had gone to market for some work. She said when she returned, she saw the accused escaping from the house. She told that when she went inside, she found her minor son crying and his pajama was soaked in blood. They immediately rushed him to the Community Health Centre at Verka. TNS
Man booked on rape charge
Amritsar: A Malerkotla man has been accused of allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. The victim alleged that the accused identified as Harjinder Sharma of Malerkota came in contact with her through social media and lured her for marriage. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries
Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern
WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector
The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...