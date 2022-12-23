Minor sodomised, Youth arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A five-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a juvenile in the Verka area here on Wednesday. The police have arrested the accused following the complaint of the victim’s parents. The father of the victim told the police that his wife told him that she had gone to market for some work. She said when she returned, she saw the accused escaping from the house. She told that when she went inside, she found her minor son crying and his pajama was soaked in blood. They immediately rushed him to the Community Health Centre at Verka. TNS

Man booked on rape charge

Amritsar: A Malerkotla man has been accused of allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. The victim alleged that the accused identified as Harjinder Sharma of Malerkota came in contact with her through social media and lured her for marriage. A case has been registered.