Minor, woman gang-raped in Ajnala, no arrest so far

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

A minor girl and a woman were gang raped in separate cases reported at the Ajnala police station on Friday.

Though the police have registered two FIRs in this connection, it was yet to make any breakthrough in the two incidents. The police said investigations were under progress and efforts were on to nab the suspects.

In the first incident, a 16-year-old girl from Dall Rajputa village was allegedly gang-raped by Gopi and his unknown accomplice on Monday (March 27). However, a complaint was lodged with the police on Friday. Both the accused are the residents of the same village.

The victim, a Class IX student, told the police that the accused entered her house by jumping over the wall when she was alone.

She said one of the accused caught her from her arms and the other raped her. She alleged the accused threatened to eliminate her family in case she told anyone about the incident.

Following her complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said the medical examination of the girl would be conducted while further investigations were under progress. Raids were being on to nab the accused who were absconding since the registration of the case.

In another incident, a married woman of Chartewali village told the police that three persons of the same village gang raped her in car.

The accused, identified as Sukha Singh, Manga Singh and Happy Singh, have been booked under Sections 376-D and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. The victim told the police that her husband works as a labourer.

She had stepped out of her house to answer nature’s call when she was abducted and bundled in a car. The accused took turns to rape her in the moving car and threw her on the road.

The police said the raids were on to nab the accused.