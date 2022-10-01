 Minorities panel seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary on liquor policy : The Tribune India

Minorities panel seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary on liquor policy

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, September 30

Taking cognisance of a representation of Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, a retired Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, against the liquor policy of the AAP government in Punjab, the National Minorities’ Commission issued a statutory notice to the Punjab Government and called for an action taken report from the Chief Secretary, Punjab, on or before October 18.

Set Oct 18 as deadline

  • Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, a retired Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, had submitted a representation against the liquor policy of the AAP government in Punjab
  • The National Minorities’ Commission has issued a statutory notice to the state and called for an action taken report from the Chief Secretary on or before October 18

In his representation submitted to the National Commission for Minorities, Dr Raju had pointed out that the government, ignoring the religious feelings of Sikhs, who constitute the majority population of Punjab, is pro-actively inducing people of the state to consume more liquor through its excise policy.

According to Dr Raju, the liquor policy infringes on the Fundamental Rights of the Sikhs guaranteed under Article 29 (1) and 25 of the Constitution. Sikhs are not able to conserve their culture and freely profess their religion in face of a hostile liquor policy as it undermines the anti-intoxicant culture of the religion.

Dr Raju said AAP government’s policy was not only anti-Sikhism but also anti-Constitution as Article 47 of the Constitution considers it to be the primary duty of the state to bring about prohibition of consumption of intoxicating drinks and of drugs which are injurious to health. Since the Constitutional safeguards provided to Sikhs have been undermined by the AAP government through its liquor policy, Dr Raju had called upon the minorities commission to exercise its constitutional mandate.

He demanded complete prohibition on sale and consumption of liquor within radius of one mile of historical Sikh gurdwaras such as the Golden Temple, complete ban on smoking and drinking in public places, or dry day should be declared and liquor vends should be opened on alternate days at least on publicly celebrated Gurpurbs.

#Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Punjab

'No hope of justice': Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur after gangster Deepak Tinu flees police custody

3
Diaspora

1984 marks 'one of the darkest years' in modern Indian history, says US Senator

4
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

5
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

6
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

7
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

8
J & K

Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

9
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

Two other labourers rescued alive

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Drone module accused attempts suicide in Amritsar Central Jail, booked

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night