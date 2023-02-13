Minorities panel to release funds for maintenance of cemeteries

Amritsar, February 12
The Punjab Minorities Commission passed a resolution to release funds for the maintenance of cemeteries for Muslims and Christians.
Emmanuel Nahar, chairman, Punjab Minorities Commission, said it was decided to give certificates of minority status to the minority schools. Members of the commission would inspect schools and talk to students to know their problem.
Nahar rued that despite the release of the notification for issuing Backward Classes (BC) certificates, beneficiaries have not received the certificates.
He said the commission would soon issue a letter to deputy commissioners of all districts in the state that the minorities should be issued BC certificates on priority.
