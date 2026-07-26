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Home / Amritsar / Minority group threatens to sever ties with Congress

Minority group threatens to sever ties with Congress

Leaders from Christian community allege bias, neglect

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:08 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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A group of Congress leaders from the Christian community in Punjab has threatened to sever its ties with the party, alleging persistent neglect and bias.

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The leaders claimed that despite serving the party honestly for years, they were never given the respect or recognition they deserved.

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Emmanuel Rehmat Masih, a former general secretary, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, alleged that those close to senior party leaders and the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) continued to enjoy prominence, while sincere workers and leaders from the community were sidelined.

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He, along with other community leaders, claimed that despite repeated assurances by senior Congress leader and now Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi between 2018 and 2022 regarding the strengthening of the party through organisational elections, nothing of the sort had happened.

Referring to a meeting of the community representatives held on February 14, 2022, at Flower Convention School in Dhariwal, Gurdaspur, they said around 30 members of the community took up their grievances with Rahul Gandhi, but no meaningful steps were taken after the meeting, he added.

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The leaders demanded that at least two members from the community be given Congress ticket in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

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