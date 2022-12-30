Minority panel member gets Rs 50L extortion calls

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 29

A member of the Minority Commission received extortion calls from unidentified overseas numbers. The caller demanded Rs 50-lakh in extortion from him. The suspect threatened to eliminate him if his demand was not met.

Lal Husain, a member of the Minority Commission, Punjab, in his complaint to the Beas police, stated that he was at his residence at Wazir Bhullar village on December 11. Around 11.44 pm, he got a WhatsApp call from an unidentified number (+355695328741). The called told him that he had grabbed a huge land of the Waqf Board, Punjab. The caller told him to pay Rs 50 lakh in Canada or the UK, otherwise he would kill him.

Husain claimed that he didn’t take the caller seriously. Next day i.e. on December 12, he again received a call around 3 am and the caller repeated similar words. He again received a call at 1 pm on the same day from another number (+4915213872250). The caller threatened him with dire consequences if he didn’t pay the money. After that, Husain started received calls at regular intervals wherein the caller kept on demanding Rs 50-lakh extortion money and threatening him of consequences.

On December 28, Husain received three WhatsApp calls. The caller told him that he was aware of his residence and his men were already at work. The called threatened Husain that he would be killed soon.

On the complaint of Lal Husain, the Beas police have registered a case under Sections 387 and 506 of the IPC. The police have initiated investigations into the matter.

