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Home / Amritsar / Miri Piri Khalsa March begins from Akal Takht

Miri Piri Khalsa March begins from Akal Takht

Will culminate at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Devotees take part in the Miri Piri Khalsa March in Amritsar on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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The Miri Piri Khalsa March, dedicated to Miri Piri Diwas, was on Friday flagged off from Akal Takht and will culminate at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda. The march aims to spread the message of the Miri-Piri doctrine and strengthen Panthic unity.

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Addressing the gathering at Akal Takht Sahib, officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said the Miri-Piri doctrine bestowed by sixth Sikh master Guru Hargobind is the essence of Sikh philosophy, inspiring Sikhs to remain spiritually connected while standing firmly against oppression and injustice. He said Sikhs must remain devoted to Gurbani, Naam Simran and selfless service while safeguarding the community’s identity and rights.

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Gargaj said history showed that whenever the Sikh community drifted away from its principles or became divided, forces opposed to the Panth attempted to weaken its institutions. He stressed that unity under the guidance of Akal Takht was the community’s greatest strength.

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Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal congratulated the Sikh community on Miri Piri Diwas and appealed to all Sikhs to participate in the march. He urged devotees to welcome the procession at different halts and join it with their families, saying every directive issued by Akal Takht Sahib holds significance for the Panth and the march should receive wholehearted support.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the march seeks to take the legacy of Miri-Piri to every household and connect the younger generation with Gurbani, Gurmat and the supremacy of Akal Takht. He said the participation of various Sikh organisations, sects and devotees reflected the community’s commitment to Akal Takht.

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During the programme, Kuldeep Singh Gargaj also displayed the two ceremonial swords symbolising Miri and Piri, worn by Guru Hargobind Sahib, for the devotees. The procession received a warm welcome at various points along its route.

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