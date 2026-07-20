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Home / Amritsar / Miri Piri Khalsa March to begin from Akal Takht Sahib on July 24

Miri Piri Khalsa March to begin from Akal Takht Sahib on July 24

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:34 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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SGPC officials, office-bearers and Nihang Singh leaders during a preparatory meeting on Monday. Tribune Photo
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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) reviewed preparations for the Miri Piri Khalsa March, which will be organised under the patronage of Akal Takht Sahib to commemorate the Miri Piri Diwas of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind.

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SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami chaired meetings with officials to assess arrangements for the march and issued necessary directions to ensure its smooth conduct.

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Dhami said the march was announced by the Jathedar of Akal Takht during a recent Panthic gathering at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall. He said the initiative aims to promote Sikh principles and create greater awareness among the Sikh community about the significance of Sikh institutions.

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The march will commence on July 24 at 9 am after an ardas at Akal Takht Sahib. On the first day, it will travel through various villages before halting for the night at Gurdwara Bir Baba Buddha, Thatta, Tarn Taran.

According to the itinerary, the march will proceed from Bir Baba Buddha to Tarn Taran on July 25, Tarn Taran to Goindwal Sahib on July 26, Goindwal Sahib to Moga on July 27, Moga to Bajidpur on July 28, Bajidpur to Faridkot on July 29, Faridkot to Jaito on July 30, Jaito to Muktsar Sahib on July 31, Muktsar Sahib to Gurdwara Thehri Sahib on August 1, Gurdwara Thehri Sahib to Gurdwara Haji Ratan Sahib in Bathinda on August 2, and conclude at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, on August 3.

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Dhami appealed to the Sikh sangat to participate in large numbers in the march.

Separately, representatives of various Nihang Singh organisations also met Dhami and pledged full support for the march. Major Singh Sodhi said the Nihang Singh dals would participate with traditional Khalsa grandeur.

Several SGPC officials, office-bearers and Nihang Singh leaders attended the preparatory meetings.

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