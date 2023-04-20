 Misbehaviour with Deputy Chief Engineer, unions protest : The Tribune India

The alleged victimisation of Gursharan Singh Khehra, Deputy Chief Engineer, Powercom, Tarn Taran circle, is among the rarest of the rare instances when unions cutting across their affiliations have come together to take on the state government. The unions had been demanding that the victimisation of Gursharan Singh be set right. After staging protest in Tarn Taran which saw a huge gathering, the unions have called their next meeting on April 20 to intensify the struggle. The agitating organisations include that of the state government employees which have the unconditional support of farmers, factory workers and unorganised worker too. It is said that Deputy Chief Engineer Gursharan Singh Khehra was called by a Cabinet Minister to his residence and allegedly maltreated. Gursharan Singh Khehra is a resident of Khadoor Sahib area and has mostly served in Tarn Taran district for the last 30 years. In his tenure as the Deputy Chief Engineer in Tarn Taran, he played an active role in imposing a fine on those involved in stealing power for decades. He is also associated with his departmental engineers’ association as a state leader besides a Khadoor Sahib-based sports club of which he is the chairman. The club has been organising week-long sports competitions for more than 20 years which is attended by a large number of NRIs. He has earned a good name in the area. A senior Powercom official revealed that in his one-year tenure in Tarn Taran, the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS) increased 78,689 brake horsepower (BHP) load which collected a revenue of Rs 21.25 crore. It was done by the Powercom on his initiative. The officer revealed that revenue from power theft worth Rs 5.87 crore too was collected. He made efforts to supply uninterrupted power to consumers in the circle. Inderjit Singh Kot Budha, state president, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, said the departmental record of Gursharan Singh Khehra is clean and it was because of this that the people had come on a single platform against the alleged misbehaviour with the said minister. Kot Budha said the fight will go on till justice is delivered. The issue has a become a headache for the state government. The unions had presented a memorandum to ministers and MLAs from the area seeking justice for Khehra.

Precautionary measures against possible floods

The border district of Tarn Taran has been facing heavy losses due to the floods for long as river Beas and Sutlej pass through the district and have a long route. There were times, especially before 1985, when there was no Dhussi bundh (kacha embankment) alongside the Beas and Sutlej and in the rainy season, heavy loss of lives and property was reported when rainwater entered not just the fields but the residential areas too. Sometimes this used to happen at night catching people unawares. People residing in the interior portion of the Mand area had to migrate to safer places for months long after the rains started, between June to October. Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh held a meeting of officials of the departments concerned and issued instructions for them to prepare in advance for the flood threat. The officials were instructed to prepare a list of villages under threat. The administration is to set up relief centres near the villages likely to be affected. These villages fall on the Goindwal Sahib to Khemkaran via Harike route. The officials have been ordered to arrange pumps to drain out the rainwater and boats to rescue affected residents from the area. The Food and Civil Supplies Department is to make arrangements for tents, tarpaulins, dry food, petrol, diesel etc to be provided at the time of need. Instructions have been issued to repair roads linking the flood-affected areas in advance. Drinking water too is to be supplied to the affected villages. The Health Department and the Animal Husbandry Department too have been alerted to provide every possible help to the people in time of need. The possible weak points in rivers, canals too have been repaired with concrete. There are many Kar Sewa sects from Khadoor Sahib, Goindwal Sahib, Sarhali, Chohla Sahib and Rattoke which have been extending every possible help to the affected and the administration is in touch with these sects.

Govt stadium repaired by Kar Sewa sect

The administration had to at last requisition the services of a religious sect for the renovation of government-run Sri Guru Arjun Dev Sports Stadium, Tarn Taran. Its condition has deteriorated for want of repair over the years. The stadium has been renovated with the efforts of Baba Jeewan Singh Kar Sewa Sect, Tarn Taran. The stadium had never been cleaned properly and even the water drainage system had not been made functional since its inception more than 10 years back. Following an appeal made by the district administration to Jagtar Singh (Baba), Mohinder Singh (Baba) and Avtar Singh (Baba), floodlights at all the required spots have been installed. The water drainage system too has been made functional by the Kar Sewa sect. The synthetic track too has been given a new shape and the sides of the track have been repaired with concrete. Meanwhile, the district administration has provided two RO systems and a water cooler for the players. Inderveer Singh, District Sports Officer (DSO), said with the facilities provided by the Kar Sewa sect, sportspersons would now be able to practice till late hours under the lights.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

