Miscreants barge into house, youth hurt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

Two unidentified robbers barged into a house and shot at a youth before decamping with the valuables in the Rayya area here today.

The victim, identified as Yuvraj (18), was injured in the attack and was taken to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) here. The police reached the spot and initiated a probe. Yuvraj along with his father was present in the house when the robbers barged into the house and held them hostage. When they tried to resist, the accused shot at the youth.

After people started gathering outside the house, the accused fled the spot and took a mobile phone with them.

The family rushed Yuvraj to Baba Bakala Civil Hospital from where he was referred to GNDH. The injured is said to be out of danger.

Senior police authorities, including Baba Bakala DSP Harkrishan Singh, reached the spot. He said the police had registered a case against unknown persons, while CCTV cameras in the area were being analysed to find clues about the perpetrators.