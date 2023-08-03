Miscreants demand Rs 2 lakh ransom from carpenter’s family

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 2

Panic gripped Karamjit Singh’s family after unknown persons called his wife and demanded Rs 2 lakh ransom. Karamjit is a carpenter by profession and a resident of Dudhrai village falling under the Rajasansi police station here.

The caller told Karamjit’s wife that they had kidnapped him and his helper and threatened to kill them in case they did not give the money.

The family members tried to call Karamjit, but his mobile was out of reach. Karamjit’s brother Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, has lodged a complaint with the Rajasansi police station and urged cops for appropriate action against miscreants.

Gopi told the police that Karamjit’s wife Gurpreet Kaur got a call from an unknown mobile number 6359096119. The caller told Gurpreet that they had kidnapped Karamjit and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh for his release.

In the call, Gurpreet also heard cries of some persons as they were being beaten up brutally. The callers said they would send an account number in which the amount should be transferred. They also asked victim’s wife to not to disconnect the phone.

Gopi said they could not reach Karamjit as his mobile phone was out of reach. He said after some time they managed to contact Karamjit who told his family that he was doing work in the Ranjit Avenue area.

According to information, the mobile location of caller was traced to Vadodara which created suspicion that the call came from some phishing racketeers. Gurpartap Singh Sahota, SP, Amritsar police (Rural), said they had received a complaint and further investigation was in progress. He said it apparently was a bid of an online fraud.

#cyber crime