Miscreants open fire at Khalsa College student

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

Two unidentified persons fired at a youth in the 88-feet-road area located on Majitha Road here on Sunday.

Though the police have registered an FIR in this regard, it was yet to make any breakthrough in the incident.

Sahil Sharma, the complainant, told the police that on Sunday, he had gone to meet his friend Pankaj, a resident of Mustafabad area. He said around 6.35pm, he and Pankaj returned home in a car. He said after alighting from his car, as they moved towards his house, he saw two unidentified persons running towards him. He said they quickly entered the house and closed the gate.

He said the accused started throwing bricks at the gate while using abusive language. He said his friend went to the roof to make a video of the accused. In the meantime, he heard sounds of gunshots. He said the incident led to panic and they raised an alarm, following which the unidentified persons fled with their accomplice on a bike stationed outside the street.

Baldev Singh, Investigating Officer, said Sahil Sharma was a student at Khalsa College. In his complaint, he did not name anyone. He said an FIR under Sections 336 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered against unidentified persons. He said the police were analysing the CCTV cameras in the area to find some clues about the perpetrators.