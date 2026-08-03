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Home / Amritsar / Miscreants open fire at police team in Tarn Taran

Miscreants open fire at police team in Tarn Taran

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:37 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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A constable with the Punjab Police was shot at in Mohalla Muradpur on Saturday night.

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A police party led by ASI Satnam Singh was patrolling the area when they signalled the accused, Kashmir Singh, alias Sunny, and Kali, a resident of Muradpur, along with three others, to stop.

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In their bid to flee, the accused opened fire at the police party and a bullet

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hit constable Bhupinder Singh, who was taken to

the Civil Hospital.

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A case under BNS Sections 109, 3(5), 191(3), 190, 351 (3), 221, 132,121 (1), 121 (2), and the Arms Act 25, 5, 6,7,8, 27, 54, 59 has been registered.

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