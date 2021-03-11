Miscreants open fire in Vallah cattle market

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 20

A firing incident was reported at Vallah cattle market following a dispute between a cattle trader and some persons who came there to procure cattle.

The market committee contractor alleged that one of the groups barged into his shop and decamped with Rs. 1.5 lakh after firing a few shots.

Following the incident, the Vallah police reached the spot and started investigations. He said the claims were being verified.

Market committee contractor Waseem Ahmad told the police that around 8 am, three cattle traders came to the market to sell a buffalo. He said they had a dispute with some customers. Both groups were pacified and they left the scene. He said around 12 noon, the three accused along with unidentified accomplices came to the market committee office and started creating ruckus. They were armed with fire weapons and sharp weapons. He alleged that they also fired several gunshots.

He said in order to save himself, he also fired in the air, after which they fled from the scene. However, they also took away his bag containing around Rs. 1.5 lakh. Before escaping, they also left a car (DL3CBV3608) at the spot.

Jasbir Singh, SHO Vallah police station, said the police have taken the car in their custody and registered a case against unidentified persons. He said the accused would be arrested soon.

