Miscreants pose as police, extort money from truckers in Pathankot

Even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues its raids on individuals with interests in the mining business in the city, dozens of miscreants are allegedly extorting money from drivers of trucks and tippers transporting sand and gravel from quarrying sites.

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The miscreants reportedly position themselves at strategic locations during the night, intercepting vehicles carrying minerals.

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They allegedly collect Rs 1,500 from each vehicle, claiming to be “outsourced employees” of the Mining Department. At times, they also pose as police personnel.

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The alleged extortion takes place near the Datial, Narot Jaimal Singh and Kirrian mining sites, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Taragarh police station.

Lakhbir Singh, a truck driver who was allegedly stopped by the miscreants on Friday, said, “I was asked to stop by some people sitting in a black car with the word ‘Police’ written on the front. Two men got out of the vehicle and demanded Rs 1,500. Believing they were police personnel, I paid them and drove away. Drivers of nearly two dozen trucks following my vehicle were also forced to pay.”

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Lakhbir said he was not issued any receipt. “I asked for a receipt, but they told me to leave,” he said. Sources claimed that around 400 to 500 trucks pass through these points every day.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Daljinder Singh Dhillon said a police team would be deputed to verify the allegations if a formal complaint was received.

Mining Officer Jagpreet Singh said, “The people authorised by the Mining Department are data entry operators and they issue proper receipts. However, if anyone is impersonating them and creating trouble, I will ensure appropriate action is taken.”

While some of the alleged extortionists claim to represent the Mining Department, others identify themselves as police personnel. An official said that even authorised Mining Department staff have no right to forcibly collect money from truck drivers.

Sources alleged that the extortionists are not locals of Pathankot but outsiders.