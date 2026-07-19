DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Miscreants pose as police, extort money from truckers in Pathankot

Miscreants pose as police, extort money from truckers in Pathankot

article_Author
Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Pathankot, Updated At : 02:20 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues its raids on individuals with interests in the mining business in the city, dozens of miscreants are allegedly extorting money from drivers of trucks and tippers transporting sand and gravel from quarrying sites.

Advertisement

The miscreants reportedly position themselves at strategic locations during the night, intercepting vehicles carrying minerals.

Advertisement

They allegedly collect Rs 1,500 from each vehicle, claiming to be “outsourced employees” of the Mining Department. At times, they also pose as police personnel.

Advertisement

The alleged extortion takes place near the Datial, Narot Jaimal Singh and Kirrian mining sites, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Taragarh police station.

Lakhbir Singh, a truck driver who was allegedly stopped by the miscreants on Friday, said, “I was asked to stop by some people sitting in a black car with the word ‘Police’ written on the front. Two men got out of the vehicle and demanded Rs 1,500. Believing they were police personnel, I paid them and drove away. Drivers of nearly two dozen trucks following my vehicle were also forced to pay.”

Advertisement

Lakhbir said he was not issued any receipt. “I asked for a receipt, but they told me to leave,” he said. Sources claimed that around 400 to 500 trucks pass through these points every day.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Daljinder Singh Dhillon said a police team would be deputed to verify the allegations if a formal complaint was received.

Mining Officer Jagpreet Singh said, “The people authorised by the Mining Department are data entry operators and they issue proper receipts. However, if anyone is impersonating them and creating trouble, I will ensure appropriate action is taken.”

While some of the alleged extortionists claim to represent the Mining Department, others identify themselves as police personnel. An official said that even authorised Mining Department staff have no right to forcibly collect money from truck drivers.

Sources alleged that the extortionists are not locals of Pathankot but outsiders.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts