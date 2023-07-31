Miscreants strike at two shops in Amritsar

Amritsar, July 30
Unidentified miscreants burgled two shops including a gun house located in Court road area here last night. The thieves gained entry into the shops by breaking the wall from the old temple side. The police reached the spot and started investigations.
Rishab, a submersible pump owner, said when he opened his shop in the morning, he saw the lights on. Later, they found a big hole in the wall. The thiefs decamped with Rs 7,000 from the cash box. He said that the accused also broke the wall of the adjoining Royal Gun House and entered inside. The thieves also took away the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed there.
The police said they have recorded the victims’statements and further investigations were in progress. The accused entered the shops from the old temple side. They told the priest that they were there to install an air-conditioner and thereafter broke the wall.
