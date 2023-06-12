Miscreants target finance firm office

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 11

The office of a finance firm was targeted by unidentified armed persons in Jandiala Guru area here on Saturday. Shiv Dutt of Agra, an employee of the office, told the police that the miscreants decamped with Rs 28,000 from the cash drawer of the office.

He told the police that he worked as the branch manager with Satin Credit Care Network Limited, the office of which was based on the Jandiala Guru-Tarn Taran bypass road.

He said around 12.30 am on Saturday, he along with Kuldeep Singh, Sanjay, Rupinder Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Karan Makkar and Sukhpal Singh was sleeping when unknown armed persons entered the office after jumping over the wall. He said they pointed pistols at them and threatened to shoot them. He said they took out Rs 28,000 from the cash drawer before fleeing.

The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2), 506 and 34, IPC, and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against unknown robbers in this connection.