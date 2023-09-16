Miscreants target two finance firm employees

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

Three armed persons robbed two finance firm employees in two separate incidents in rural areas here on Thursday.

In the first incident, robbers decamped with Rs 69,000 while in another case, they looted Rs 10,000 from the victims, respectively.

Naresh Kumar of Dharmkot village told the Mehta police that he worked in a finance firm as a collection agent. He had gone to Chananke village for collecting instalments. He said while returning, he came near a government school where three motorcycle-borne persons stopped him. He said the accused had their faces covered. They snatched his kit bag containing Rs 69,400, licence, ATM cards and the papers of the bike.

Mehta police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC against unidentified miscreants and launched a probe.

Similarly, Sakatar Singh of Talwandi Ghuman village told the police that he worked with Kahlon finance at Talwandi Ghuman as a collection agent. He said on Thursday, after collecting instalments he was returning to Talwandi Ghuman from Tahli Sahib when three masked bike-borne persons intercepted him near the Lehraka village canal. He said the accused were armed with sharp-edged weapons and snatched Rs 10,000 from him and fled the spot.

The Kathunangal police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered in this regard.